30-year-old man dies after 2-vehicle wreck involving 18-wheeler near Timpson

Breaking

30-year-old man dies after 2-vehicle wreck involving 18-wheeler near Timpson

By Gary Bass, Digital Content Producer
Johnathon Martin Jr. (Source: Facebook) Johnathon Martin Jr. (Source: Facebook)
SHELBY COUNTY, TX (KTRE) -

A 30-year-old Timpson man died after a two-vehicle wreck involving a pickup and an 18-wheeler that occurred on U.S. Highway about two miles north of Timpson Friday morning.

According to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Johnathon Martin Jr. was transported from the scene of the crash to a hospital in Center and was later pronounced dead.

The preliminary crash investigation shows that at about 8:40 a.m. Friday, a 2006 Freightliner truck-tractor rig was making a U-turn on US 59 in an attempt to travel south. A 2009 Ford pickup driven by Martin that was also traveling south struck the side of the trailer being towed by the Freightliner truck, the press release stated.

The driver of the Freightliner, a 32-year-old man from Houston was not injured in the crash.

The wreck is still under investigation.

