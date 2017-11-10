DPS issues Silver Alert for missing 74-year-old Kirbyville man - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Breaking

DPS issues Silver Alert for missing 74-year-old Kirbyville man

By Gary Bass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Texas Department of Public Safety Source: Texas Department of Public Safety
Kirbyville, TX (KTRE) -

The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a Sliver Alert for a 74-year-old Kirbyville man who was last seen Friday afternoon.

Dwight Billingsley, of Kirbyville, was last seen at 526 County Road 336 in Kirbyville at 4:45 p.m. Friday. He was wearing a red and white striped shirt and blue jeans when he was last seen.

Billingsley is described as being 5-foot-11 inches tall and about 200 pounds. He also has gray eyes.

According to the DPS Silver Alert flyer, Billingsley’s pickup is a silver 2016 Ford F-250 with the Texas license plate FXV8313. The truck has dark gray trim on the bottom and a Truckville sticker.

Anyone with any information about Billingsley’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at (409) 384-5417.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.

  • East Texas NewsMore>>

  • Breaking

    DPS issues Silver Alert for missing 74-year-old Kirbyville man

    DPS issues Silver Alert for missing 74-year-old Kirbyville man

    Friday, November 10 2017 10:00 PM EST2017-11-11 03:00:27 GMT
    The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a Sliver Alert for a 74-year-old Kirbyville man who was last seen Friday afternoon. Dwight Billingsley, of Kirbyville, was last seen at 526 County Road 336 in Kirbyville at 4:45 p.m. Friday. He was wearing a red and white striped shirt and blue jeans when he was last seen. Billingsley is described as being 5-foot-11 inches tall and about 200 pounds. He also has gray eyes. According to the DPS Silver Alert flyer, Billingsley’s p...More >>
    The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a Sliver Alert for a 74-year-old Kirbyville man who was last seen Friday afternoon. Dwight Billingsley, of Kirbyville, was last seen at 526 County Road 336 in Kirbyville at 4:45 p.m. Friday. He was wearing a red and white striped shirt and blue jeans when he was last seen. Billingsley is described as being 5-foot-11 inches tall and about 200 pounds. He also has gray eyes. According to the DPS Silver Alert flyer, Billingsley’s p...More >>

  • Nacogdoches holds dedication ceremony for park named for beloved SFA professor

    Nacogdoches holds dedication ceremony for park named for beloved SFA professor

    Friday, November 10 2017 9:05 PM EST2017-11-11 02:05:28 GMT

    On Friday, the City of Nacogdoches a park was dedication at a spot on Banita Creek Trail. It’s called Ab's Park, and it’s in honor of the late Dr. Francis 'Ab' Abernethy, the original trailblazer. 

    More >>

    On Friday, the City of Nacogdoches a park was dedication at a spot on Banita Creek Trail. It’s called Ab's Park, and it’s in honor of the late Dr. Francis 'Ab' Abernethy, the original trailblazer. 

    More >>

  • Widespread power outages reported in Angelina County

    Widespread power outages reported in Angelina County

    Friday, November 10 2017 6:51 PM EST2017-11-10 23:51:26 GMT
    Source: Oncor electricitySource: Oncor electricity

    Oncor is reporting widespread power outages in Angelina County. 

    More >>

    Oncor is reporting widespread power outages in Angelina County. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly