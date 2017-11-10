DPS issues Silver Alert for missing 74-year-old Kirbyville man

The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a Sliver Alert for a 74-year-old Kirbyville man who was last seen Friday afternoon.

Dwight Billingsley, of Kirbyville, was last seen at 526 County Road 336 in Kirbyville at 4:45 p.m. Friday. He was wearing a red and white striped shirt and blue jeans when he was last seen.

Billingsley is described as being 5-foot-11 inches tall and about 200 pounds. He also has gray eyes.

According to the DPS Silver Alert flyer, Billingsley’s pickup is a silver 2016 Ford F-250 with the Texas license plate FXV8313. The truck has dark gray trim on the bottom and a Truckville sticker.

Anyone with any information about Billingsley’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at (409) 384-5417.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.