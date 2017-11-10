Lufkin rolling into the playoffs on 4 game winning streak, Diboll loses on last second field goal

It was a slow start for the offense but Lufkin was able to pick up momentum as the game went along and beat Montgomery 48-27.

After driving down the field on the opening drive, the Pack had to settle for a Rodrigo Molina 25 yard field goal. After giving up a touchdown to the Bears, the Panthers were able to score 21 straight points to get back up in the second quarter 28-7.

The Panthers would end the night with 64 plays for 418 yards. The team would force 2 turnovers and give up none. That gives the team a +13 on the year.

The Panthers won eight regular season games for the first time since 2011 when Coach john Outlaw lead the Pack to a 9-1 regular season record.

Lufkin will now turn their attention to Rockwall Heath in the Bi-District Round of the 6A playoffs. The game will be played at Abe Martin Stadium next Friday night. The kickoff will be 7:30 pm. Tickets for the game will go on sale next Monday and Tuesday for season ticket holders. General admission tickets will go on sale Wednesday. Tickets will be $8.

The Diboll Lumberjacks knew they were in for a tough game tonight against Jasper. Jasper was looking to win the 8-4A District title outright, while the Lumberjacks were looking to win and force a three way tie for the district title along with Rusk and Jasper.

Diboll was down 21 to nothing before they were able to score on a Nathan Garcia pass to Dominique Guy. Diboll would enter the fourth quarter down 29-22. With 2:29 left in the game the Lumberjacks tied the game at 29. Jasper would then march down the field and kicked a field goal with 3 seconds left to win 32-29.

Jasper will finish first in 8-4A followed by Rusk, Diboll and Tatum in the playoff race. Jasper will play Atlanta. Rusk will play Pittsburg. Diboll will play Gilmer. Tatum will play Pleasant Grove.

