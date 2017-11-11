Trinity Police Deputy arrests two men for robbery

Two men were arrested early, Saturday morning, after allegedly robbing 'White Rock C' in Trinity.

According to a Trinity Police Department dispatcher, the men, William Potter, 28, and Robert Seay, 28, are charged with first-degree felony, aggravated robbery. Seay was also found to have a warrant, out of Madison County, for two counts of forgery of a financial instrument, against an elderly person.

A deputy with Trinity PD investigated the surveillance footage, from the store, and his investigation led to Potter and Seay's location.

The bond has not been posted yet for either.

