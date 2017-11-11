Huntington Veteran's Day parade brings together multiple cities

Driving through the city of Huntington, Saturday morning, you would have seen more than one person, holding American flags and waiting excitedly, for the start of the Veteran's Day parade.

"It's wonderful," said parade-goer, Vinny Graham. "I love having a parade here, it's wonderful. And, it brings the community together, so they can come out and enjoy being together and seeing the parade and see all the veterans that fought for our freedom. It's wonderful."

For some, like Deandre Lear, the Veteran's Day parade was their first.

"I get to see the veterans," said Lear. "And, we get to celebrate all of our veterans. And, we get to give them thanks for all they done."

Lufkin veteran supporter, Gwen Grumbles, said how much she appreciated Huntington, for hosting a parade.

"We are so glad that Huntington was able to put together a Veteran's Day parade, as small as Huntington is," said Grumbles. "So, if they can do it, we need to remember that other cities in and around the area can do it. And, we're just proud to come and support Huntington."

One of the stars of the day, Thomas Jones, remembered serving many years ago, in a time of peace.

"If it comes down to it, I'd love to go right back in there where it's at," said Jones.

He only has one piece of advice for those who continue to serve today.

"Keep up the good work," said Jones.

