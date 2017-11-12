Playoff match ups set for UIL football playoffs

The Texas UIL Playoffs kick off this week in all classifications. Here is a list of East Texas Schools and their match ups. Below is a list of confirmed match ups for the Bi-District round.

Thursday games:

4A

Liberty-Eylau vs. Brownsboro, 7 p.m., Pirate Stadium, Longview

Carthage vs. Huffman Hargrave , 7 p.m. Bulldog Stadium, Jasper

Kilgore vs. Little Cypress-Mauriceville, 7:30 p.m., Abe Martin Stadium, Lufkin

3A

Edgewood vs. Hooks, 7:30 p.m., Gerald Prim Stadium, Sulphur Springs

New Diana vs. Winona, 7:30 p.m., Panther Stadium, Longview

West Rusk vs. Corrigan-Camden, 7:30 p.m., Dragon Stadium, Nacogdoches

Newton vs. Arp, 7:30 p.m., Wolf Stadium, San Augustine

2A

Hawkins vs. Bogata Rivercrest, 7:30 p.m., Sam Parker Field, Mount Pleasant

Union Grove vs. Wolfe City, 7 p.m., Wildcat Stadium, Emory

Timpson vs. Hull-Daisetta, 7 p.m., Lumberjack Stadium, Diboll

Tenaha vs. Colmesneil, 7 p.m., Dragon Stadium, Shelbyville

Mount Enterprise vs. Iola, 7:30 p.m., Westwood Panther Stadium, Palestine

Friday Games

6A

Longview vs. Beaumont West Brook, 7 p.m., Lobo Stadium, Longview

Lufkin vs. Rockwall-Heath, 7:30 p.m., Abe Martin, Lufkin

5A

Marshall vs. Mesquite Poteet, 7:30 p.m., Royse City ISD Stadium

Pine Tree vs. North Forney, 7:30 p.m., Bruce Field, Athens

Sulphur Springs vs. Lucas Lovejoy, 7:30 p.m., Gerald Prim Stadium, Sulphur Springs

Whitehouse vs. A&M Consolidated, 7:30 p.m., Bowers Stadium, Huntsville

Jacksonville vs. College Station, 7 p.m., Wildcat Stadium, Palestine

Van vs. Princeton, 7 p.m., Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium, Rockwall

Center vs. Silsbee, 7:30 p.m., Dragon Stadium, Nacogdoches

4A

Henderson vs. Navasota , 7:30 p.m., Tiger Stadium, Corsicana

Rusk vs. Pittsburg, 7:30 p.m., Panther Stadium, Bullard

Gilmer vs. Diboll , 7 p.m., Maverick Stadium, Marshall

Pleasant Grove vs. Tatum, 7 p.m., Eagle Stadium, Tatum

Canton vs. Aubrey, 7 p.m., Hanby Stadium, Mesquite

Jasper vs. Atlanta, 7:30p.m., Bulldog Stadium, Carthage

3A

Mineola vs. Hughes Springs, 7:30 p.m., Bobcat Stadium, Hallsville

White Oak vs. Commerce , 7:30 p.m., Wildcat Stadium, Emory

Woodville vs. Hempstead, 7:30 p.m., Mustang Stadium, Madisonville

Malakoff vs. Rockdale , 7:30 p.m., Monte Jack Driskell Stadium, Crockett

Daingerfield vs. Lone Oak, 7:30 p.m., Jack V. Murphy Bear Stadium, Gladewater

Harmony vs. Paul Pewitt, 7:30 p.m., Pirate Stadium, Longview

2A

Alto vs. Lovelady, 7 p.m., Westwood Panther Stadium, Palestine

Big Sandy vs. Honey Grove , 7:30 p.m., T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium, Greenville

Joaquin vs. Centerville, 7:30 p.m., Mewbourne Field, Tyler

Grapeland vs. Evadale, 7 p.m., Berton A. Yates Stadium, Willis

Saturday Games

5A

Texas High vs. Highland Park, 2 p.m., Ford Center, Frisco

2A

Groveton vs. Carlisle, 5:30 p.m., Eagle Stadium, Rusk