Playoff match ups set for UIL football playoffs

The Texas UIL Playoffs kick off this week in all classifications. Here is a list of East Texas Schools and their match ups. Below is a list of confirmed match ups for the Bi-District round.
Thursday games:
4A
Liberty-Eylau vs. Brownsboro, 7 p.m., Pirate Stadium, Longview
Carthage vs. Huffman Hargrave , 7 p.m. Bulldog Stadium, Jasper
Kilgore vs. Little Cypress-Mauriceville, 7:30 p.m., Abe Martin Stadium, Lufkin
3A
Edgewood vs. Hooks, 7:30 p.m., Gerald Prim Stadium, Sulphur Springs
New Diana vs. Winona, 7:30 p.m., Panther Stadium, Longview
West Rusk vs. Corrigan-Camden, 7:30 p.m., Dragon Stadium, Nacogdoches
Newton vs. Arp, 7:30 p.m., Wolf Stadium, San Augustine
2A
Hawkins vs. Bogata Rivercrest, 7:30 p.m., Sam Parker Field, Mount Pleasant
Union Grove vs. Wolfe City, 7 p.m., Wildcat Stadium, Emory
Timpson vs. Hull-Daisetta, 7 p.m., Lumberjack Stadium, Diboll
Tenaha vs. Colmesneil, 7 p.m., Dragon Stadium, Shelbyville
Mount Enterprise vs. Iola, 7:30 p.m., Westwood Panther Stadium, Palestine
Friday Games
6A
Longview vs. Beaumont West Brook, 7 p.m., Lobo Stadium, Longview
Lufkin vs. Rockwall-Heath, 7:30 p.m., Abe Martin, Lufkin
5A
Marshall vs. Mesquite Poteet, 7:30 p.m., Royse City ISD Stadium
Pine Tree vs. North Forney, 7:30 p.m., Bruce Field, Athens
Sulphur Springs vs. Lucas Lovejoy, 7:30 p.m., Gerald Prim Stadium, Sulphur Springs
Whitehouse vs. A&M Consolidated, 7:30 p.m., Bowers Stadium, Huntsville
Jacksonville vs. College Station, 7 p.m., Wildcat Stadium, Palestine
Van vs. Princeton, 7 p.m., Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium, Rockwall
Center vs. Silsbee, 7:30 p.m., Dragon Stadium, Nacogdoches
4A
Henderson vs. Navasota , 7:30 p.m., Tiger Stadium, Corsicana
Rusk vs. Pittsburg, 7:30 p.m., Panther Stadium, Bullard
Gilmer vs. Diboll , 7 p.m., Maverick Stadium, Marshall
Pleasant Grove vs. Tatum, 7 p.m., Eagle Stadium, Tatum
Canton vs. Aubrey, 7 p.m., Hanby Stadium, Mesquite
Jasper vs. Atlanta, 7:30p.m., Bulldog Stadium, Carthage
3A
Mineola vs. Hughes Springs, 7:30 p.m., Bobcat Stadium, Hallsville
White Oak vs. Commerce , 7:30 p.m., Wildcat Stadium, Emory
Woodville vs. Hempstead, 7:30 p.m., Mustang Stadium, Madisonville
Malakoff vs. Rockdale , 7:30 p.m., Monte Jack Driskell Stadium, Crockett
Daingerfield vs. Lone Oak, 7:30 p.m., Jack V. Murphy Bear Stadium, Gladewater
Harmony vs. Paul Pewitt, 7:30 p.m., Pirate Stadium, Longview
2A
Alto vs. Lovelady, 7 p.m., Westwood Panther Stadium, Palestine
Big Sandy vs. Honey Grove , 7:30 p.m., T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium, Greenville
Joaquin vs. Centerville, 7:30 p.m., Mewbourne Field, Tyler
Grapeland vs. Evadale, 7 p.m., Berton A. Yates Stadium, Willis
Saturday Games
5A
Texas High vs. Highland Park, 2 p.m., Ford Center, Frisco
2A
Groveton vs. Carlisle, 5:30 p.m., Eagle Stadium, Rusk
358 TV Road
Pollok, TX 75969
(936) 853-5873
publicfile@ktre.com
(936) 853-5873EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.