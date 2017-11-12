Former Angelina County deputy arrested on sexual assault of child charge

A former Angelina County Sheriff's deputy is facing allegations of a sexual assault of a child.

According to Angelina County jail records Billy Joe Murphy was booked into the jail Friday. Records also show that Murphy bonded out on Saturday.

Angelina County Capt. Alton Lenderman said the sheriff's office is not involved in the case. Lenderman said this case is being investigated by the Texas Rangers who are with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Lenderman confirmed that Murphy worked as a deputy with the sheriff's office several years ago. Murphy currently works with Jasper Police Department.

Bond was set at $75,000.