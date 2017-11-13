Former Lufkin High School football standout nominated for prestigious award

From Texas Tech University Athletics

LUBBOCK, TX (News Release) - Texas Tech junior wide receiver Keke Coutee was named Monday a semifinalist for the prestigious Biletnikoff Trophy, which is presented annually to the nation's top receiver regardless of position.



Coutee is one of 10 semifinalists for the award as he is joined by Darren Andrews (UCLA), A.J. Brown (Ole Miss), Deontay Burnett (USC), Michael Gallup (Colorado State), Steve Ishmael (Syracuse), Anthony Miller (Memphis), Trey Quinn (SMU), David Sills (West Virginia) and James Washington (Oklahoma State).

This is the first time a Red Raider has been named a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award since Jace Amaro made it past the first round of voting in 2013. The award has notable Texas Tech ties as Michael Crabtree became the first two-time Biletnikoff winner during the 2007 and 2008 seasons.



Coutee ranks among the top receivers in the country this season as he has caught a team-leading 71 passes for 1,064 yards and nine touchdowns. He is averaging 106.4 yards per game entering this weekend's tilt against TCU, a mark that ranks fifth nationally.



The Lufkin, Texas native ranks among the top 10 in every receiving category as he is fourth in receiving yards (1,064) and ninth in receiving touchdowns (9) and receptions per game (7.1). Of the 10 semifinalists, Coutee is the only player to rank among the top-10 receivers nationally in all three categories as well as receiving yards per game.



In addition, Coutee now ranks 33rd nationally and third in the Big 12 for all-purpose yards per game (125.50) after his stellar performance against Baylor where he returned the opening kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown. He was the first Red Raider since 1973 and only the third Big 12 player in conference history to return the opening kickoff for a touchdown.



The Biletnikoff Award, which is sponsored by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club, will trim its list of semifinalists down to three finalists on Nov. 20 with the ultimate winner being declared Dec. 7 during The Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN.



The semifinalists, finalists and award recipient are selected by a distinguished national selection committee, which consists of prominent college football journalists, commentators and former receivers.