Angelina County affidavit: Etoile man molested 9-year-old girl

Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 23-year-old man Sunday in connection to allegations that he molested a 9-year-old girl.

Roger Allen Whinery, of Etoile, is still being held in the Angelina County jail on a second-degree felony indecency with a child by sexual contact charge. No bail amount has been set on the charge yet.

According to the arrest affidavit, a Child Protective Services investigator contacted a Huntington PD officer and told him that a 9-year-old girl had made a sexual assault outcry to her in regard to Whinery. The CPS investigator said that the girl told her that Whinery had touched her privates several times in the period from December 2016 to June of this year, the affidavit stated.

The HPD officer then set up a forensic interview for the child at Harold’s House in Lufkin. During the interview, the girl allegedly said Whinery touched her inappropriately twice. In addition, the alleged victim said that Whinery told her he had a surprise for her before he pulled her pants down.

According to the affidavit, Whinery told the girl not to tell anyone what had happened.

Later in the investigation, Whinery came in for an interview with the Huntington PD officer, and he denied all of the allegations and said they weren’t true. Whinery said he would cooperate fully with the investigation and said that he was willing to take a polygraph test, the affidavit stated.

