Magnolia woman who rammed man's vehicle with her son in car avoids jail with plea deal

A Magnolia woman has avoided jail time after pleading guilty in Polk County court to charges that alleged she chased a man’s vehicle with her vehicle and struck it with her son in the car with her.

Amy Marie Howell, 42, pleaded guilty on Nov. 7 to charges of endangering a child and aggravated assault.

She accepted three years of deferred adjudication on the endangering charge and six years of deferred adjudication on the assault charge.

According to a previous report, Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Howell in March after Howell chased a man with her vehicle and struck his vehicle several times.

A deputy was able to find Howell as she was leaving the Dollar General parking lot, located off of FM 3126, but she refused to follow his commands at a traffic stop and he had to force her from the vehicle.

Deputies discovered Howell had her 12-month-old son in the back seat and released him to the care of his father and grandmother.

