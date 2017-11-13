Affidavit: Crockett woman caused 2-year-old son's head to hit table, choked him

Officers with the Crockett Police Department arrested a 24-year-old woman earlier this month in connection to allegations that she got angry at her 2-year-old son’s refusal to acknowledge her and caused his head to hit a dining room table before she choked him.

Darrynisha Marie Stovall, of Crockett, is still being held in the Houston County Jail on two-third-degree felony charges - injury to a child with the intent to cause bodily injury and assault of a family member - impede breath or circulation.

According to the arrest affidavit, a Crockett PD officer was dispatched to a home in the 600 block of North 7th on November 9 to check out a report of a disturbance. When he got to the address, he spotted Stovall walking north on 7th Street.

After the CPD officer talked to the other people at the house, he learned that Stovall had been trying to get the attention of her 2-year-old son, and when he refused to acknowledge her, she got angry, the affidavit stated.

Witnesses told the police officer that Stovall grabbed the boy by his shirt and caused him to hit his head on the dining room table. Once the child was in her grasp, Stovall allegedly started to choke him.

“While I was standing in the main room of the house, the 2-year-old boy approached me while sucking on his thumb and timidly stated that, ‘My momma choked me,’” the CPD officer said in the affidavit.

Stovall was arrested at the scene and taken to the Houston County Jail.

