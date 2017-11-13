Jasper PD: Former ACSO deputy accused of child sex assault will be put on leave

An officer with the Jasper Police Department has been placed on administrative leave after a Sabine County grand jury indicted her on a felony sexual assault of a child charge.

An officer with the Jasper Police Department has been placed on administrative leave after a Sabine County grand jury indicted her on a felony sexual assault of a child charge.

Jasper Police officer placed on administrative leave after sex assault of a child indictment

Jasper Police officer placed on administrative leave after sex assault of a child indictment

The former Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was arrested on a sexual assault of a child charge will be placed on administrative leave by the Jasper Police Department.

Billy Joe Murphy, 37, of Huntington, was released from the Angelina County Jail on Nov. 11 after he posted a bail amount of $75,000. He was booked into the county jail on a felony sexual assault of a child charge on Nov. 10.

Lt. Gerald Foster, a spokesman for the Jasper Police Department, said that Murphy, who is currently employed by the JPD, will be placed on administrative leave.

A press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety stated that Murphy is accused of sexually assaulting a child younger than the age of 17.

“The preliminary investigation indicates Texas Rangers were notified of the sexual assault on Nov. 7 and began an investigation into the allegations,” the press release stated. “As a result of the investigation, Billy Joe Murphy, 37, was arrested for the felony.”

DPS troopers transported Murphy to the county jail.

“This is an ongoing investigation,” the press release stated. “No additional information is available at this time.”

Capt. Alton Lenderman with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that the ACSO is not involved in the investigation, which is being handled by the Texas Rangers. Lenderman confirmed that Murphy worked as an ACSO deputy several years ago.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.