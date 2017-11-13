Nacogdoches ISD school bus involved in wreck; no students injured

From the Nacogdoches Independent School District

LUFKIN, TX (News Release) - Nacogdoches Independent School District Bus No. 9 was involved in a wreck around 4 p.m. today while making a stop on Lane Drive near Liles Boulevard.

None of the 56 students on board were injured. The bus was not damaged and was used to transport the students home on the remainder of the route, NISD Transportation Director Stacy Lampkin said.

The bus was struck in the rear by a passenger car while students were preparing to exit at the stop. Lampkin said the bus driver reported having the bus’s stop sign extended. Nacogdoches Police Department is investigating the wreck, Lampkin said.

This evening, Lampkin is contacting parents of students that were on the bus.