AC Soccer’s Garcia named 1st Team All-Region

From AC Athletics

LUFKIN, TX - Angelina College’s Luis Garcia left his mark on a lot of firsts for the Roadrunner soccer program in his two years of action.

The former Lufkin Panther scored the first-ever goal for the men’s team in AC’s inaugural season in 2016. He led the team in goals scored, duplicating the feat in 2017. On Sept. 30, against Mountain View College, Garcia notched the men’s first-ever hat trick in AC’s 4-3 win.

Now he can add another milestone to his list.

Garcia earned NJCAA Region XIV 1st Team All-Region honors following a season in which he scored nine goals – posting multi-goal games in three different matches. He leaves AC as the program’s all-time scoring leader, and is the first Angelina College soccer player named to the All-Region list.

Garcia, a Business/Criminal Justice major, is the son of Yolanda Hernandez and Gustavo Garcia.