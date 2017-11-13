Harris captures first Southland Conference Player of the Week Award of 2017-18

From SFA Athletics

FRISCO, Texas - After getting his second double-double as a collegian and helping the Stephen F. Austin men's basketball team win its first season opener since 2014-15, sophomore Kevon Harris earned Southland Conference Player of the Week recognition it was announced by the league office Monday afternoon.

The Ellenwood, Ga., product locked down the first weekly honor of his collegiate career by posting career highs in a number of categories in the 'Jacks' season-opening triumph at Longwood in Farmville, Va. Harris racked up a game and career-best 23 points and finished off his first double-double effort of the 2017-18 campaign by hauling down a game and career-best 12 rebounds.

From the free throw line, Harris was especially effective as he went 11-of-14 from that distance to keep the Lancers at bay as the 'Jacks' struggled through a slow stretch midway through the opening half. With the opening week of games in the books, Harris ranks third in the Southland Conference in scoring average and fourth in the 13-team league in terms of rebounding. He leads the Southland in both free throws attempted (14) and free throw makes (11), too.

Later this week, Harris and the rest of the 'Jacks start their busiest week of the season by hunkering down in William R. Johnson Coliseum for three-straight games. To begin that stretch, SFA plays host to St. Edward's at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday night.