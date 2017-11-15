Affidavit: Jasper PD officer sexually assaulted 15-year-old girl, threatened her parents

A probable cause affidavit has shed new light on the allegations that resulted in a Jasper Police Department officer getting arrested on a sexual assault of a child charge.

According to the affidavit, Billy Joe Murphy, 37, of Huntington, sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl at an Angelina County home and later told her that he would hurt her parents if she told anyone about what had happened.

Murphy was booked into the Angelina County Jail on a felony sexual assault of a child charge on Nov. 10, and he was released from the jail a day later after he posted a bail amount of $75,000.

Murphy is currently working for the Jasper Police Department. Lt. Gerald Foster, a spokesman for the Jasper Police Department, said Monday that Murphy, who is currently employed by the JPD, will be placed on administrative leave. Murphy is also a former Angelina County Sheriff's deputy.

Texas Ranger Brian Brazil conducted the investigation and wrote the probable cause affidavit, which stated that he was contacted by the alleged victim’s parents on Nov. 7. The girl told her parents that Murphy had her lie down on a bed, and sexually assaulted her, the probable cause affidavit stated.

“The child victim stated she told Murphy to stop, and he told her he would hurt her parents if she told anyone about the sexual encounter,” the affidavit stated.

In addition, the alleged victim told her parents that Murphy showed her nude photos of an 18-year-old woman she was acquainted with two days before the sexual assault occurred, the affidavit stated.

Later on Nov. 7, Brazil set up a forensic interview with the victim at the Child Advocacy Center (Harold’s House) in Lufkin.

“The child victim’s account of the alleged assault was consistent with the outcry she made to her parents,” the affidavit stated. “The child victim gave more detail about her involvement with Murphy during the forensic interview. The child victim stated that Murphy had asked her to send digital nude photos of herself.”

The alleged victim told the interviewer that she sent the photos as Murphy had requested.

Brazil said in the probable cause affidavit that he believes Murphy’s request for the girl to send him nude photos “were used as a form of grooming and was further planned to be used as leverage against the child to exploit her sexually.”

The Texas Ranger also said in the affidavit that he believes Murphy used the photographs as a tool to coerce the alleged victim into the situation that ultimately ended in the sexual assault.

Judge Bob Inselmann with the 217th signed the arrest warrant for Murphy on Nov. 10.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested Murphy and transported him to the Angelina County Jail.

Capt. Alton Lenderman with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that the ACSO is not involved in the investigation. Lenderman confirmed that Murphy worked as an ACSO deputy several years.

