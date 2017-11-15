Gov. Greg Abbott appoints 4 people to SFA's Board of Regents

From the Office of Governor Greg Abbott

AUSTIN, TX (News Release) - Governor Abbott has reappointed Brigettee Henderson and Ken Schaefer to the Stephen F. Austin State University (SFASU) Board of Regents for terms set to expire on January 31, 2023 and January 31, 2019, respectively. In addition, the governor has appointed Karen Gantt and Tom Mason for terms set to expire on January 31, 2023.



Brigettee Henderson of Lufkin is a self-employed interior designer and an administrative assistant with Carnes & Company Auctioneers. She is a board member of First United Methodist Church of Lufkin and Buckner Family Place. In addition, she is past president of the Junior League of Lufkin and past secretary and board member of the Angelina Arts Alliance and the Museum of East Texas. Henderson received a Bachelor of Science in interior design and a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in communications from SFASU.



Ken Schaefer of Brownsville is the owner and president of Schaefer Stevedoring, Inc. Schaefer received a Bachelor of Science in economics from SFASU.



Karen Gantt of McKinney is an attorney and partner at McCraw Gantt, PLLC. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Collin County Bar Association, Dallas Estate Planning Council, North Texas Estate Planning Council, and the College of the State Bar of Texas. In addition, she is the immediate past president of the SFA Alumni Association Board of Directors, member of the SFA Alumni Foundation Board of Governors, and an elder at Trinity Presbyterian Church of McKinney. Gantt received a Bachelor of Arts in political science from SFASU and a Juris Doctor degree from The University of Texas School of Law.



Tom Mason of Dallas is executive vice president and chief financial officer of Hillwood Development Co, LLC. He is a board member of Caruth Village Homeowners’ Association and an officer of the Land-Hyland Scholarship Fund Woodrow Wilson High School Class of 1966. He is a former member of the Urban Land Institute, The Real Estate Council, and the Real Estate Financial Executives Association. Mason received an honorable discharge from the United States Army Reserves and received a Bachelor of Science in math and general business from SFASU.

