Gov. Greg Abbott appoints 4 people to SFA's Board of Regents

Angelina College freshman Natasha Mack had herself quite a three-game span for the Lady Roadrunner basketball team last week, and her efforts didn’t escape the notice of a national audience.More >>
Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 47-year--old woman on stalking charges in connection to allegations that she sent threatening and harassing letters, set off car alarms, followed people, and spread rumors because she wanted to date a man after his wife died.More >>
Two East Texas families welcomed new additions to the family during the 12th annual Adoption Day Celebration in Angelina County Courthouse on Thursday.More >>
Just like the popular drink he is named after, Pumpkin Spice came into the Nacogdoches Animal Shelter with a little kick and pretty scared. But, Torion Johnson, with the animal shelter, said that the sweetness has definitely set in.More >>
The 'Gifted and Talented' program at Brandon Elementary in Lufkin, showed off weeks of hard work, Thursday morning, with a Boston-Market-style event.More >>
