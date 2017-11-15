Nacogdoches firefighters rescue woman who was trapped in car after wreck

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office gave a shout out to full-time and volunteer firefighters on his Facebook page after NFD firefighters and paramedics worked together to free a young woman from her car after it went off the road and struck a sign Wednesday afternoon.

Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges said that the Nacogdoches Fire Department responded to the wreck, which occurred on the loop. After the young woman's vehicle struck the sign, she wound up trapped inside it.

"Our fire department was there within minutes and was safely able to remove her from the vehicle," the Facebook post stated. "The young lady was able to walk away from the accident with only a scratch to her leg. She is very lucky."

The post stated that the sheriff's office just wanted to say "thank you" to all of firemen and paramedics for the great job they do day in and day out.

"We are very fortunate to have such quality and professional firemen serving us that care passionately about the people they serve," the Facebook post stated. "From the full-time guys to the VFDs, thank you for making our community a better place to live."

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.