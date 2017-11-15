SFA hosts Aztec dancers to celebrate Native American Heritage Month

Stephen F. Austin State University hosted a special performance outside its student center Wednesday.

The Office of Multicultural Affairs hosted a performance from Native American Aztec dancers.

It's honoring the month of November, which was declared national "Native American Heritage Month."

The dancers traveled from Dallas and performed multiple Aztec dances for crowds of students and staff outside of the student center.

One performer said he hopes students admire the performance but also acknowledge it has an even deeper meaning than just dancing.

"Even as the original inhabitants of this continent have historically been treated so terribly, you know, we're still here smiling and sharing our culture," said Evelio Flores.

