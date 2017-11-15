Angelina Beautiful Clean offers free paper shedding for America Recycles Day

Identity theft is a problem nationwide. Today, Angelina Beautiful Clean hosted an event hoping to educate residents on how to protect sensitive documents.

When Angelina Beautiful Clean hosts their annual “Shred Day,” you can find employees from Buckner Children and Family Services waiting in line to shred their paperwork.

“We take advantage of this opportunity twice a year,” said Holly Valentine, an employee with Buckner Children and Family Services. “It’s just a great opportunity for us to get the items we have been keeping shredded, and we know that it's in a safe and secure environment.”

Valentine said watching the items shred on sight makes her feel assured, knowing they won't get into the wrong hands.

“We have a lot of confidential files from our children and our families that we serve, so with it being shredded here right on sight we feel very confident that it's being disposed of properly and confidentially,” Valentine said.

For the Angelina Beautiful Clean program this event was a way for the community to shred items for no charge.

“We hold this event to kind of take away barriers that people might have because you have to pay for shredding if you're a normal person or a business,” said Jennifer La Corte, the executive director for Angelina Beautiful. “We want to take those barriers away so that people have access to different ways to recycle.”

Not only does Shred Day keep confidential items safe, La Corte says this recycling event helps the community stay clean.

“Reduce, reuse, and recycle so that we can keep our community a sustainable place to live. If we really didn't stress that mission we wouldn't have this beautiful place to live,” La Corte said.

Ensuring that the community and local businesses have a cost efficient option to protect itself against identity theft while also keeping their county clean.

Security Shredding is open Monday through Friday to ensure documents are disposed of in a safe way.

