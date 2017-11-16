Students at Lufkin ISD's Brandon campus put on Boston market to - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Students at Lufkin ISD's Brandon campus put on Boston market to learn about history

Students at Lufkin ISD's Brandon Elementary learned about history by experiencing it first hand when they put on a Boston Market Thursday morning.

The campus' 5th grade gifted and talented classes put on the Boston Market in the Brandon Elementary cafeteria from 8:15 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

The market was complete with students dressed in vintage costumes who used period pieces to depict professions ranging from a candlestick maker to a minister, according to Sheila Adams, a spokeswoman for Lufkin ISD. She said that each student prepared a presentation with a description of their trade and props to display.

During the Boston market, the students also danced the Virginia Reel on the stage.

