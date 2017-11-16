Lufkin Elementary School hosts colonial-era Boston Market

The gifted and talented program at Brandon Elementary in Lufkin, showed off weeks of hard work, Thursday morning, with a Boston-Market-style event. The students were all tasked with researching a colonial-America-era job and creating props and a tri-fold that describes that job.

Some of the jobs included silversmith, basket maker, and dressmakers. Their teacher, Cathy Friesen, says that this project challenged the kids.

"And, they're prepared to speak to 400-plus students that come through and ask them questions about their trade," Friesen said. "It's actually a combination of a economics project combined with a history project. And, of course, there's a lot of language arts because it's based on research and reading."

The dance the kids performed Thursday, called the Virginia Reel, was also typical of the era.

