Cute kitty has an even cuter name

The 'Gifted and Talented' program at Brandon Elementary in Lufkin, showed off weeks of hard work, Thursday morning, with a Boston-Market-style event.More >>
Two East Texas families welcomed new additions to the family during the 12th annual Adoption Day Celebration in Angelina County Courthouse on Thursday.More >>
Just like the popular drink he is named after, Pumpkin Spice came into the Nacogdoches Animal Shelter with a little kick and pretty scared. But, Torion Johnson, with the animal shelter, said that the sweetness has definitely set in.More >>
A Marine Corps veteran wanting a flagpole probably provided a group of high school seniors their best civic lesson yet.More >>
A Newton man whom a jury sentenced to eight years in prison for killing a baby will only have to serve half that term after getting parole.More >>
