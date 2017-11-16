Cute kitty has an even cuter name

Pumpkin Spice came into the Nacogdoches Animal Shelter with a little kick and pretty scared. However, Torion Johnson, an employee at the animal shelter, said that the sweetness has definitely set in.

"The next day, he had already calmed down to where we can actually pick him up and hold him," Johnson said. "And, he's been very friendly. He loves being petted on. He does have his comfort spots that if you take him out of them, he feels out of place until he gets comfortable with the spot."

And, once he finds that spot in his forever home, he'll never change his loving personality.

"He seemed to kind of just want to be loved on," Johnson said. "So, giving him that loving attention would probably be a plus, and even if you don't, he'll still be the same cat, one way or the other."

His shy, but cute personality is only made better by his beautiful Siamese looks and his long fur.

"He is a wonderful cat, and he could be a very good inside cat or he could be a good outdoor cat," Johnson said.

This big cat is also at his full height, so don't worry about him taking up the entire bed.

The Nacogdoches Animal Shelter is open Monday through Friday, from 12 to 5:30 p.m. They're closed on weekends.

