Finding their Forever Homes: 2 Angelina County families adopt 6 children

Two East Texas families welcomed new additions to the family during the 12th annual Adoption Day Celebration in Angelina County Courthouse on Thursday.

It was an emotional day for families, as well an honor for the judge who made it all official.

“I will grant this adoption. I find this in the children 's best interest,” said Judge Clyde Herrington, County Court of Law Number two.

The Campbell family grew from two to five as they stood before Herrington to finalize the adoption.

“It's been a long journey,” said Meagan Campbell, the mother. “There's a lot of tears and a lot of happy days, a lot of sad days, so to finally be here, it’s like, 'Uh, yes we made it. We’re here.'”

For new mom and dad Meagan and Jeremiah Campbell, they've waited two years for this moment.

“Unbelievable. We're just blessed and honored to be able to be considered worthy to be take care of these kids,” Jeremiah said.

In total, two families adopted six children as part of November’s National Adoption Awareness Month, which happened across the state.

“I'll say this. As a lawyer, the most satisfying thing that I've ever done is to represent folks that were seeking adoption,” Herrington said. “And as a judge, the most rewarding experience that you can have is to grant an adoption.”

The Department of Family and Protective Services said the number of kids adopted from state care in Texas has grown by 34 percent. However, the department said there’s still a critical need for adoptive families for children of all ages.

As for the Campbells, the process may have been long and tedious, but they said it is well worth it.

"Now, [we] go from two to five, it's unbelievable,” Jeremiah said.

DFPS said just this year more than 5,300 children found forever homes statewide.

Additionally, Lufkin's Mayor Bob Brown proclaimed Thursday as National Adoption Day.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.