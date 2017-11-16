Former Lufkin basketball standout Natasha Mack receives NCJAA honors

Angelina College’s Natasha Mack earned NJCAA Division I Player of the Week honors after averaging 16 points, 16 rebounds and six blocks over three games during the week of Nov. 6-12. (Source: Angelina College)

From Angelina College Athletics

LUFKIN, TX (News Release) - Angelina College freshman Natasha Mack had herself quite a three-game span for the Lady Roadrunner basketball team last week, and her efforts didn’t escape the notice of a national audience.

The National Junior College Athletic Association on Wednesday named Mack its Division I Player of the Week for the week of Nov. 6-12.

Mack, a former Lufkin standout and an ESPN Top 100 player following her senior season, averaged 16 points, 16 rebounds and six blocks per game over those three contests.

Not coincidentally, the Lady Roadrunners won all three games.

On Nov. 8 against McLennan College, Mack scored 13 points, grabbed 21 rebounds, blocked eight shots and doled out six assists in the Lady ‘Runners’ 80-71 win over the Highlassies.

In the Nov. 10 game at Collin County, Mack erupted for 25 points, 18 rebounds and eight blocks in AC’s 69-60 win. She capped her week with a 10-point, eight-rebound and four-block performance in a 47-35 win at Ranger College.

For the season, Mack is averaging 18.8 points, 14 rebounds and 5.8 blocks per game.

Mack is the daughter of Bonnie and Anthony Mack.