East Texas man getting paroled after serving 4 years for killing baby

A Newton man whom a jury sentenced to eight years in prison for killing a baby will only have to serve half that term after getting parole.

A Jasper County jury sentenced Justin Dewayne Havard, 27, after finding him guilty in October of 2016.

Because Havard had been in jail for three years awaiting trial, he was eligible for parole on Wednesday.

Parole records show a board approved Havard for early release.

Havard killed his girlfriend’s three-month-old son, Rylan McDaniel, in November of 2013. Havard had called 911 and told the dispatcher that 3-month-old Rylan was choking. Havard was babysitting his girlfriend's two children, Rylan and a 4-year-old girl.

When Jasper PD officers questioned Havard at the hospital, his story allegedly didn't match the child's injuries.

A medical examination showed the child had suffered blunt force trauma to the head.

