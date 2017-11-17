At least 1 person airlifted from scene of 2-vehicle wreck near Angelina-Polk county line

A medical helicopter airlifted at least one person from the scene of a two-vehicle wreck that occurred near the Angelina-Polk county line on U.S. Highway 59 South Friday afternoon.

A press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety stated that the wreck occurred at about 3 p.m. Friday on the southbound side of Highway 59 near Clark's Ferry Road.

"The preliminary crash investigation indicates that at approximately 3 p.m., a 2007 Ford passenger car was traveling north on US 59 in the inside lane when, for unknown reasons, it entered the grass median and reportedly rolled over several times before striking a southbound 2017 Nissan passenger vehicle," the press release stated.

The drivers of both cars involved in the crash were taken to CHI St. Luke's Health Memorial Hospital in Lufkin for treatment of their injuries.

"The identities of the drivers are not currently available," the press release stated.

The crash is still under investigation.

Both southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 59 are now open. The two southbound lanes were blocked for short amount of time until the wreck was cleared.

The front end of one vehicle was smashed in, and it looked as though it hit the other car on the driver's side. No information was available as of 3:45 p.m. Friday about how many people were injured in the wreck.

Troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety, firefighters from the Lufkin and Diboll fire departments, and officers from the Diboll Police Department were at the scene of the wreck.

