At least 1 person airlifted from scene of 2-vehicle wreck near Angelina-Polk county line

According to the Texas Workforce Commission, unemployment rate has fallen to a 3.9 percent since In East Texas some holiday job openings have helped that percentage grow. During March Target finished a 3.5 million dollar remodel that brought in new product lines. “We've actually added new positions and we've been able to accommodate additional hires because our business has escalated since then,” said store team leader, Kris Hoephner. This addition to the Ta...More >>
According to the Texas Workforce Commission, unemployment rate has fallen to a 3.9 percent since In East Texas some holiday job openings have helped that percentage grow. During March Target finished a 3.5 million dollar remodel that brought in new product lines. “We've actually added new positions and we've been able to accommodate additional hires because our business has escalated since then,” said store team leader, Kris Hoephner. This addition to the Ta...More >>
The 7th grade, STEM program from Lufkin joined up with some of the senior STEM students and spent their Friday, morning, planting trees at Burley Primary and Slack Elementary Schools.More >>
The 7th grade, STEM program from Lufkin joined up with some of the senior STEM students and spent their Friday, morning, planting trees at Burley Primary and Slack Elementary Schools.More >>
A man found guilty for killing a baby is free tonight, following a decision from his parole board. The family of that child speaks out.More >>
A man found guilty for killing a baby is free tonight, following a decision from his parole board. The family of that child speaks out.More >>
The National Retail Federation is forecasting a busy holiday season with consumers spending - on average about 4 percent more than last year.More >>
The National Retail Federation is forecasting a busy holiday season with consumers spending - on average about 4 percent more than last year.More >>
A medical helicopter airlifted at least one person from the scene of a two-vehicle wreck that occurred near the Angelina-Polk county line on U.S. Highway 59 South Friday afternoon.More >>
A medical helicopter airlifted at least one person from the scene of a two-vehicle wreck that occurred near the Angelina-Polk county line on U.S. Highway 59 South Friday afternoon.More >>