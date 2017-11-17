Citing health issues, Jasper mayor resigns

Jasper Mayor Randy Sayers submitted his resignation letter Friday morning. In the letter, Sayers cited health issues as his reason for stepping down.

“Due to reasons of health, I am tendering my resignation as mayor of the City of Jasper, effective immediately,” Sayers wrote in his letter. “I would like to thank the citizens of jasper for allowing me the opportunity to serve this community for the past two years.”

The Jasper City Council added an addendum to its agenda for the upcoming regular meeting Monday at 6 p.m. They will consider and take action to accept Sayers’ resignation and declare a vacancy for the mayor’s position. The agenda also says the city council will consider and take action on appointing an interim mayor.

The last item on the addendum is “administer oath of office to the person appointed by the city council to fill the vacancy in the mayor position.”

According to the kjas.com website, Sayers was elected mayor in May of 2015 after he served three consecutive terms as a city councilman. He won by a wide margin, according to the kjas.com story.

“Sayers was unopposed in his bid for re-election in May of 2017 and was 6 months into his second term when he resigned on Friday,” the kjas.com story stated.

