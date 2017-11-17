National studies, East Texas retailers point to a busy holiday season

Patty Miller, owner of The Mustard Seed in Nacogdoches, picked up her Small Business Saturday promotional items early. Personable service is what she promotes. (Source: KTRE Staff)

With more consumers buying online, the Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25 is already being promoted. (Source: KTRE Staff)

Debbie Martin has operated a boutique in Grapeland for 14 years. Many residents said the business would never make it. (Source: KTRE Staff)

Sixty-three vendors peddled their wares at Holiday In the Pines, each hoping for a prosperous holiday buying season. (Source: KTRE Staff)

The National Retail Federation is forecasting a busy holiday season with consumers spending - on average about 4 percent more than last year.

Some of that money exchange is happening in Nacogdoches at the annual Holiday in the Pines.

A total of 63 vendors at Holiday in the Pines represent many facets of the retail world.

R.L. Winters from Hawkins sells wine, but also the vines they grow on. The horticulturist turned entrepreneur raises a glass to toast retail sales.

"This year is definitely an upturn,” Winters said. “I would say we are probably up about 20 to 30 percent in business."

While Winters grows grapes, Debbie Martin's success happens in the tiny town of Grapeland.

"That's true,” Martin said. “One flashing light."

However, the town is big enough that it has kept her boutique in business for 14 years.

"The weather has a lot to do with it with women,” Martin said with a laugh. “And I also think it depends on whether or not we're in menopause or not."

The National Retail Federation doesn't mention that, but it does predict consumers will spend on average $967 during the holidays.

"I'm spending, buying a lot,” said Kaye Corley, a shopper.

Close to 60 percent will shop online. Indigeaux Boutique has a storefront in Marshall, but co-owner Heather Smith's majority of business is ...

"Mainly through social media,” Smith said. “Facebook and Instagram."

In response, chambers of commerce across the nation are already promoting November 25th's Small Business Saturday.

Patty Miller, owner of one of over two million small businesses in Texas, picked up her promotional items early.

"We're very personable here,” said Miller, who owns Mustard Seed Inspirational Books & Gifts. “We like to be face to face with our customers."

Small businesses also ensure vibrant communities.

"We collect sales taxes and those go to support our city and county,” said Tammy Stanaland Welch, the owner of Laine’s hallmark Shop in Nacogdoches.

The shopper who buys a lot uses all methods of buying, with few second thoughts.

"Because it's Christmas,” Corley said. “It's Christmas, and that's what you do at Christmas."

There are a lot of holiday shopping going on now, but an estimated 69 percent of Americans, about 164 million people, plan to shop during thanksgiving weekend.

