Lufkin STEM program plant trees at local schools

The 7th grade, STEM program from Lufkin joined up with some of the senior STEM students and spent their Friday, morning, planting trees at Burley Primary and Slack Elementary Schools.

The middle school students spent months growing the small trees and making them ready to plant.

Currently, each tree is rarely found in East Texas. The project was meant to teach the younger students about bio diversity and the ways that different types of plants can affect the environment.

Each student took something unique away from the planting of the trees.

”We checked the nutrients of the soil and made sure they were growing correctly," said 7th grader, Kaylin Crowe. "We kind of grew up with it and we cared for that tree. So, this is kind of like saying goodbye to it.”

Even the seniors learned something from the event.

”It kind of shows how even the younger students can remain active in the community," said senior, Idan Willis. "They’re getting out there planting trees, helping the environment and that’s really big.”

According to STEM instructor, Amy Rush, the program allows the students to think outside the box by taking them on field trips to museums and seeing real-life examples, of the material that they are learning.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved. ?