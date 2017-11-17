Lufkin moves past Bi-District round for first time since 2012 with win over Heath

The Lufkin Panthers are moving on in the playoffs after knocking off Rockwall Heath 28-7. It is something the seniors had not experienced with Lufkin last making it past the first round in 2012.

The first half was a tight half. Lufkin would score the only touchdown of the half when Isaiah Phillips ran in from 47 yards out on an 2nd and nine The first half would go back and forth with both defenses stepping up. Lufkin would pin the Hawks inside the 5 yard line with seconds left but could not get a safety.

Lufkin would answer with another Phillips touchdown to start the third. He would finish the night with 163 yards and 2 touchdowns. The Panthers last two touchdowns would come on the feet of quarterback Kewone Thomas. He would rush for 56 yards and two touchdowns. Lufkin would give up the only Rockwall touchdown with less than 6 minutes to go.

Coach Quick said the key to winning the game would be stopping the running game. The Pack did that. They were able to hold the Hawks to just 67 rushing yards, with star running back Tanner McCallister only getting 35 yards on 16 carries.

The Panthers will now go back to work over the Thanksgiving Break as they prepare for Richardson Pearce who beat Naaman Forest 27-21. The game will be played in Corsicana on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 2 pm.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.