Lufkin's Community Food Drive built on woman's legacy

The Community Food Drive in Lufkin is special to some because of the large amount of people it brings together from all walks of life.



"It's just like so many different people, very diverse," said volunteer, Priscilla Gonzalez. "It's just kind of cool to see all these people coming together to do one thing."

For others, like Keith Kennedy, it's all about the service being provided to the greater community.



"They're in miracle territory, and that miracle territory is the person they're taking the food to," said Kennedy. "You see these people right here loading up the boxes and taking them to their house. Those people that are actually delivering food will be a blessing to them."



But, who was the first person that ended inspiring so many?

According to Lina Simmons, who grew up with the founder, Reverend Bettie Kennedy started the drive more than two decades ago.



"I believe she had 10 boxes she gave out that particular year and it just grew from there," said Simmons.



Kennedy passed away in 2015, but many, including her sons, Keith and Kermit, remember her loving nature.



"If it wasn't food, it was clothes," said Kermit Kennedy. "It was just doing for people in the neighborhood. I was doing for people that she did not even know."



Her mission lives on in those that go door to door, distributing food for the upcoming holiday.

In all, approximately 2,000 families were given food Saturday.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.