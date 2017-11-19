Lufkin police arrest armed man who barricaded himself in Crown Colony

Officers with Lufkin Police Department have detained a man on a charge of deadly conduct after barricading himself in a home while armed which more than three hours on Sunday.

Mikel Doyle, 35, is custody after negotiators convinced him to come out of his home at the 400 block of Augusta drive at 6:30 p.m.

Law enforcement arrived to an active scene at in Crown Colony approximately at 2:30 p.m.

Police said a neighbor reported hearing six shots fired from the home. Officers later learned from family members that Doyle fired shots from a window and that he was possibly coming off a drug binge following domestic troubles.

Lufkin PD spokeswoman, Jessica Pebsworth, has stated that a person is barricaded inside of a home after a domestic dispute with his wife.

"This individual is having some type of family crisis and he's estranged from his wife as we understand. he has made threats to his family and also fired a handgun several times in the neighborhood. he's also made threats to police officers that are responding," said Lufkin Police Chief Gerald Williamson.

Augusta Drive in Crown Colony is closed from both sides for several hours.

"Our drone pilots notified Angelina County Airport management of our intent to use the drones at this scene. We were then able to get them in the air to establish an aerial view of our perimeter which is huge in terms of officer safety," Pebsworth said.

Jessica Pebsworth advised golfers to get off of the golf course, and all foot and vehicle traffic to avoid the area until all are cleared.

A notification will be sent as soon as it is safe to re-enter the neighborhood.

More information will be released once available.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All Rights Reserved.