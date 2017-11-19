Lufkin police arrest armed man who barricaded himself in Crown Colony

A Lufkin man is behind bars on Monday after surrendering to an almost 4 hour-long standoff with police a day before in the Crown Colony subdivision. The incident happened at the 400 block of Augusta Drive where Mikel Doyle, 35, barricaded himself in his mother's home after shooting a handgun at least six times.More >>
The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who fled from NCSO deputies after she and two other people were allegedly caught in the act of stealing items from a property on County Road 127.More >>
A Nacogdoches man found guilty in 2015 of taking $5,000 to roof, level, and paint a Lufkin house in May of 2013 and not ever doing the work has now been sentenced to 10 years in prison.More >>
About 500 people sat down to a free community wide thanksgiving meal in Nacogdoches Monday night.More >>
Nacgodoches residents could be charged an additional fee come the first of the year. City management is proposing a street use fee.More >>
