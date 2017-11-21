5 people, including 3 children, injured in Jasper County head-on collision

Five people, including three young children under the age of 11, were injured in a two-vehicle head-on collision that occurred on FM 252 in Jasper County at about 4:50 p.m. Monday.

According to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred near County Road 355. The preliminary investigation shows that Percy Hamilton, 61, of Jasper, was driving south on FM 252 in a 2005 Ford pickup when he drifted into the northbound lane and collided with a 2015 Dodge SUV driven by Marilyn White, 60, of Jasper, the press release stated.

A medical helicopter airlifted White to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Hamilton, who also suffered serious injuries in the wreck, was taken by ambulance to Jasper Memorial Hospital.

"The passengers of the Dodge were all transported by ambulance to Jasper Memorial hospital," the press release stated. "All the passengers were minor children under the age of 11. Their injuries did not appear to be life threatening."

The wreck is still under investigation.

