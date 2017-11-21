Lufkin PD searching for suspect who robbed local bank

The Lufkin Police Department has reported that West Loop Bancorp South, which is located at 500 South J. Redditt Drive, was robbed by a man who passed the teller a note that said he had a gun and demanded money late Monday morning.

Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department, said that the male suspect in the robbery is described as a Hispanic man with light skin and acne scars who has dark hair and dark eyes. He is described as having a medium build, and he is about 5-feet-10 inches tall. At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing a plaid jacket and blue jeans.

Pebsworth said bank employees reported the incident at 11:19 a.m. They told police that the man came into the bank and gave the teller a note that demanded money.

"The man did not display a gun during the incident, but his note stated that he had one," Pebsworth said "He then left the bank on foot in an unknown direction of travel."

Anyone with any information on the robbery or the whereabouts of the suspect is urged to call the the Lufkin Police Department at (936) 633-0356. They can also contact Crime Stoppers at 639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.

