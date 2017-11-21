Lufkin man dies in Broaddus construction accident involving fallen I-beam

A 25-year-old Lufkin man died in a construction accident in Broaddus last week after a steel I-beam he had been working on fell on him.

According to a press release from the San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at a work site on County Road 4717 at about 8:51 a.m. on Nov. 13. The 911 caller told the San Augustine County dispatcher that an I-beam had fallen on a worker, and he wasn’t moving.

When the SACSO deputies arrived on the scene, EMS personnel and first responders were already there. The first responders told the deputies that the man had been identified as Zachary Blake Brasher and that the justice of the peace had been notified.

Justice of the Peace Billy Williams pronounced Brasher dead at the scene at 9:56 a.m. on Nov. 13, the press release story.

“Witnesses were on scene and were very upset,” the press release stated. “One witness told deputies that Zachary was painting the metal I-beams that were propped up by a wooden pole. The witness said he heard it fall, and when the witness looked up, Zachary was lying on the ground on his stomach and one of the I-beams was on his head.”

The witness told a SACSO deputy that he called for another worker to come help him get the beam off of Brasher, the press release stated. The witness said that Brasher had worked for the company off and on for four years.

“It is undetermined if the hose to the paint gun caught the brace or if Zachary himself caught the brace by going under the beam,” the press release stated.

KTRE is reaching out to the sheriff's office and to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for more information.

