Lufkin man dies in Broaddus construction accident involving fallen I-beam

If you've been to an Astros game, you've probably seen the Shooting Stars dance team dancing on the dugout or throwing out souvenirs.More >>
If you've been to an Astros game, you've probably seen the Shooting Stars dance team dancing on the dugout or throwing out souvenirs.More >>
An Angelina County deer lease manager has had multiple hunters leave her lease due to stray bullets, flying through from, what she said, is a neighboring property.More >>
An Angelina County deer lease manager has had multiple hunters leave her lease due to stray bullets, flying through from, what she said, is a neighboring property.More >>
After months of planning, the City of Grapeland is getting ready for a groundbreaking ceremony to welcome a Dallas- based company building a facility on a 225 acre property. Mayor Balis Dailey said this is exciting news because it will bring more jobs to town.More >>
After months of planning, the City of Grapeland is getting ready for a groundbreaking ceremony to welcome a Dallas- based company building a facility on a 225 acre property. Mayor Balis Dailey said this is exciting news because it will bring more jobs to town.More >>
During the holidays, providers for domestic abuse victims expect their caseloads to increase. In the last quarter of this year, the Family Crisis Center of East Texas has 523 cases before counselors.More >>
During the holidays, providers for domestic abuse victims expect their caseloads to increase. In the last quarter of this year, the Family Crisis Center of East Texas has 523 cases before counselors.More >>
A Lufkin man agreed to a plea bargain deal of 20 years in prison for a brutal robbery at a convenience store on Aug. 5 in which he beat, kicked, and stomped another man unconscious and stole $35 from him.More >>
A Lufkin man agreed to a plea bargain deal of 20 years in prison for a brutal robbery at a convenience store on Aug. 5 in which he beat, kicked, and stomped another man unconscious and stole $35 from him.More >>