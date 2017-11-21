Shelby County DA: Investigation into missing woman ongoing; person of interest in custody

An investigation is ongoing in the disappearance of a 38-year-old woman who was last seen in the Center area.

The Shelby County District Attorney said Tuesday that they have a person of interest in the Brandi Wright case and that a search warrant has been issued for the man’s home.

Shelby County DA Stephen Shires said it is still very much an open investigation at this time, so he is unable to say much about the case.

Shires said Charlie Dearling is the person of interest in the case. When authorities executed the search warrant at Dearling’s home, they found him to be in possession of a second-degree felony amount of marijuana - between 50 and 200 pounds, Shires said.

A Shelby County judge set Dearling’s bail amount for the charge at $1 million because of the $350,000 estimated street value.

Wright is described as having brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5-foot-6 inches tall, and she weighs 137 pounds. Her car is a 2008 Pontiac G6 with the Texas license plate FVZ 6097.

Anyone with any information about Wright’s disappearance is urged to call the Center Police Department at (936) 598-2788.

