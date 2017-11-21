Lufkin PD traffic stop results in felony drug arrest, seizure of meth, weed, prescription

After a traffic stop on North Raguet Street Monday afternoon, a Lufkin Police Department officer arrested a 44-year-old woman on felony and misdemeanor drug charges.

A search of the woman’s vehicle turned up a large amount of methamphetamine, several other drugs, and drug paraphernalia, according to the Lufkin Police Department.

Teresa Ann James, of Wells, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a first-degree felony manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams charge, a Class A misdemeanor possession of a dangerous drug charge, a Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge, and a Class C misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia charge. Her collective bail amount has been set at $53,500.

According to the narrative of the police report, Officer Jeremy Charvoz noticed 2004 Chevrolet four-door car with a Texas temporary tag at about 3:51 p.m. Monday. When he ran it through the system, he realized that the tag didn’t belong with that vehicle.

At that point, Charvoz made a stop on the vehicle in the 2100 block of North Raguet for displaying the wrong license plates. When he went to speak to her, he noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the car, the narrative stated.

James, the driver of the vehicle, told the LPD officer that she didn’t have a driver’s license and proof of insurance. She allegedly told Charvoz that the vehicle wasn’t hers and that she had just dropped a friend off at court.

When Charvoz did a probable cause search of James’ car, he found a burnet marijuana cigarette in the ash tray, along with 43 grams of meth, prescription drugs, and assorted drug paraphernalia, according to a post on the Lufkin Police Department’s Facebook page.

James was arrested at the scene and taken to the county jail.

