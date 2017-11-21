Jasper PD drug raid results in 2 felony arrests, seizure of coke, drug paraphernalia

A drug raid by the Jasper Police Department’s Narcotics Division and SWAT Team that took place early Tuesday morning resulted in two felony drug arrests and the seizure of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

According to a press release, Jeffrey Shane Reed, 27, of Jasper, was arrested and charged with second-degree felony possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams and third-degree felony possession of a firearm by a felon

Elwood Foster, 64, of Jasper, was also charged with possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams. In addition, Foster was charged with Class A misdemeanor resisting arrest.

The Jasper PD officers executed a narcotics search warrant on a home in the 2400 block of North Wheeler Street early Tuesday morning. The warrant was the result of an ongoing investigation by the Jasper PD Narcotics Division.

Reed and Foster were found in the home when the search warrant was served.

A search of the residence turned up cocaine and drug paraphernalia that included items that are used in the packaging and distribution of drugs, the press release stated.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.