Huntington deer lease manager reports stray bullets flying onto property

Janet Gregory has been manager of a deer lease outside of Huntington for close to 25 years. She said that she has a spiritual connection with the deer lease.

However, that connection was disrupted. Close to three years ago, Gregory said that her hunters started coming to her, saying that bullets were flying into the lease from somewhere nearby.

"I have two children that I hunted with that are both dead," Gregory. said "And, I feel closer to them down here in these woods than I do anywhere else."

"And, then it just got steadily worse," Gregory said. "They're taking the cards out of our video cameras. They are disabling our feeders or changing the time where it will go off at night instead of during the day."

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, harassment of hunters is punishable by at most a $2,000 fine or a 180 days in jail.

"And, I called the game wardens, and they said they would check it out," Gregory said. "And, if they could catch them."

Gregory even drove a Texas game warden around the property to see the bullet holes in her trees.

"I want this for a place that I can come and relax and enjoy time out here," Gregory said. "But, if I have to worry about somebody getting shot or something. It's beyond comprehension."

Gregory plans on leaving the lease if the harassment doesn't stop.

The Texas game wardens declined to comment because the case is still under investigation.

