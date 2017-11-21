Dallas-based company building facility in Grapeland adds 50 jobs

After months of planning, the City of Grapeland is getting ready for a groundbreaking ceremony to welcome a Dallas-based company building a facility on a 225-acre property.

Mayor Balis Dailey said this is exciting news because it will bring more jobs to town.

“We're standing on the site which is just east of Grapeland,” Dailey said.

Construction is already underway, and crews are seven days into leveling the land. The company, Darling Ingredients, and the city started conversations back in June 2016. The company is a global developer and producer of natural ingredients.

“A lot of the things that you pick up in the grocery store or your pet store today, or you go down to your feed store for your cattle, you may be using a product that comes from darling ingredients,” Dailey said.



Construction of the plant will bring at least 50 jobs to Grapeland. They mayor said as the company grows, they plan to add 15 more, making it a total of 65 jobs.

The growth for the population of 1,487 will mean a boost to the economy.



“An opportunity for an industrial plant to come in which operates at a global platform and has stability, and stability in the economic area is just so exciting,” Dailey said.

The mayor said the site design includes a large one-story building to support a regional poultry processing operation, pet food production, and renewable fuel.



“It will take, actually, to build a plant this size and the projection, will take over 12 months,” Dailey said.

The company will accept applications starting next October.

An official groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for a week from Tuesday at 11 a.m.

