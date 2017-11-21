Trinity dance teacher makes Houston Astros Coca-Cola Shooting Stars dance team

If you've been to an Astros game, you've probably seen the Shooting Stars dance team dancing on the dugout or throwing out souvenirs.

Last week, more than 300 women competed for a spot on that team and one East Texan made the final list.

Ashlee Adams is a Trinity native, and she said this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

She heard about the try-outs through her dance mentor.

“She texted me and said, "Hey, I’m going to be doing the dance portion of the Astros Shooting Stars this weekend. I think it'll be really good if you came along and auditioned,” Adams said.

Adams’ mentor eventually persuaded her to tryout with just two days to prepare.

Two days later, Adams walked into tryouts and was dancing against 300+ girls.

She then knew she had to do something to stand out.

“Soon as she started teaching, I was right there in front of the stage, and it just looks better that you want to be up there and you want to be trying,” Adams said.

After a two day tryout, the candidates were notified through e-mail.

”It said, 'Congratulations you've been selected for the 2018 Houston Astros Shooting Stars,'” Adams said.

Making the team brought happiness to Adams and her family, who are still grieving after her grandmother passed away

“I know she'd be so proud of me, and I’m so happy," Adams said. "A lot of times when people ask are you excited are you happy I’m like yes and in the back of my mind I wish I could call her and tell her.”

This accomplishment has helped her No. 1 fan, her grandfather.

“This has given him so much joy, and it gives me joy to know that my accomplishments have brought my family up some and just really given us all a reason to be happy again,” Adams said.

Adams said she hopes to one day try out for other major league dance teams, but until then, she is happy teaching and performing right where she is.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.



