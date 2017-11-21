Lufkin not resting on Thanksgiving Break as they prepare for Pearce HS

The Lufkin panthers are looking to keep their season going this Saturday when they travel to Corsicana to take on Richardson Pearce in the area round of the playoffs. The lone surviving team out of 12 6A thinks they can keep their season going. They are not leaving days wasted on Thanksgiving break as they prepare for the game.

"I am ready," safety Jerrin Thompson said. "I am fired up and ready to play."

"I am not as nervous as I thought I would be," quarterback Kewone Thomas said. "I am just treating it like another week."

The Panthers are going into the game on Saturday with confidence after the team dominated the second half of their Bi-District game against Rockwall Heath that only saw the team score once in the first 24 minutes.

"We just came out in the second half and made improvements," Thomas said. "There have been a lot of doubters all season that said we couldn't do it and we are just proving them wrong."

"It is a four quarter game and it is four quarters from now on. You are not going to be able to blow people out. People are too good and you are going to have to finish drives and finish the games."

The pack now sets their eyes on Richardson Pearce and former Longview Pine Tree coach David Collins.

"They have a good quarterback that can air it out on offense," Quick said. "They are good on that side of the ball. On defense we will see a 3-4 like we have all year so we just need to go out and play our game."

Pearce is 6-5 on the year and has key wins over rival Richardson High School and Dallas Skyline. In the Bi-District round they eliminated Naaman Forest in overtime.



"We just need to go out and play in our coverages and how we have been taught," Thompson said.

Quick and the coaches only have the boys a few hours each day so they do their best to keep them focused and ready for Saturday.

"When I come to practice, I just lock in and stay locked in until I leave," Thomas said. "Then I just enjoy the family time."

"We stress being focused on what we are doing and then when they get home they need to enjoy the family," Quick said. "That is what it is about. That is part of this time, but we have a job to do and it is not a problem."

