Lady Roadrunners extended winning streak to 6 with win over Paris

The Angelina College Lady Roadrunners opened up conference play with a convincing win on the road Tuesday night.

The team picked up their sixth straight win when they toppled Paris 91-54.

The defending NJCAA DI player of the week Natahsa Mack lead the team with 29 points. Ayesha Davis added 13 of her own and Mia Perkins had eight in the victory.

The team is off until they host Panola College on Nov. 29 at 5:30 pm.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.