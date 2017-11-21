Former Lumberjack Zach Conque expected to sign with NY Jets

Former SFA Lumberjack quarterback Zach Conque could soon be packing his bags and heading for the big apple.

According to NFL writer Aaron Wilson. Conque is expected to sign by the end of the week as the teams fourth tight end. Conques was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Houston Texans. He was released from the team during training camp.

