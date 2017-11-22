Brookshire Brothers and non-profits team up to provide boxed holiday meals

Linda Acreman, Brookshire Brothers deli manager and Joshua Higgins, Brookshire Brothers store director, pack one of 175 food boxes contributions helped make possible. (Source: KTRE Staff)

Recipient Wilford Chumbley is grateful for the meal box that h e will share with his mother and siblings. (Source: KTRE Staff)

Brookshire Brothers, 'Help A Neighbor In Need' collaborates with Love In the Name of Christ in Nacogdoches to provide free meal boxes to people in need. (Source: KTRE Staff)

A collaboration between non-profits, businesses and Brookshire Brothers is providing Thanksgiving meals for a growing number of East Texans in need.

The charity brings joy to not only the recipients, but also the providers.

Brookshire Brothers employees Linda Acreman and Joshua Higgins work around abundant food. What they see on a day to day basis tells them Thanksgiving food boxes are important.

"While I'm working, you can tell people ask questions as far as pricing, what they can buy,” said Higgins, a Brookshire Brothers store director. And you can see some people actually struggle.”

Brookshire Brothers' Help a Neighbor in Need program has provided hundreds and hundreds of food boxes region wide.

"Alright. You have a good thanksgiving,” Higgins said to one recipient.

"OK. And I appreciate this. Thank you,” Wilford Chumbley replied.

"It makes their day, and it makes my day seeing that they're happy they're getting this good meal for thanksgiving,” Acreman said.

The boxes are filled with turkey and all the trimmings. Brookshire Brothers adds the final touch.

"An 8-inch pumpkin pie,” Acreman said. “And they get Red Diamond tea."

In Nacogdoches, Love In the Name of Christ provided a list of 175 families validated to be in need.

It's a second list. Following this week's community wide Thanksgiving, over 400 home-delivered meals to shut ins took place.

That service offering, Medical Center and Nacogdoches Board of Realtors donations, and Brookshire Brother customer contributions pay for the food boxes.

The Nacogdoches Jaycees contributed 16 cooked turkeys.

Chumbley can now dismiss the expense of providing a meal and instead concentrate on what Thanksgiving is all about.

"Really to just be with the family, you know,” Chumbley said. “That way we can be thankful, express how we feel about each other and have a lot of fun."

The Help a Neighbor in Need program continues right on through Christmas.

Monetary donations for food boxes can be made at any Brookshire Brothers deli or at the non-profit, Love In the Name of Christ, in Nacogdoches. A food box for a family of four is $35.95.

