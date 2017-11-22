Nacogdoches Medical Center CEO headed to Arizona after promotion

Jeff Patterson, the CEO of Nacogdoches Medical Center, was recently promoted and will be headed to Tenet campuses in Arizona.

Nacogdoches Medical Center CEO Jeff Patterson will be accepting a promotion and leaving East Texas for Abrazo, Arizona.

After 2 years at Medical Center, Patterson has accepted an administrative position that puts him over two Tenet campuses, Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital, said Community Relations Director Reagan Best.

"We are happy for Jeff and glad he received this promotion that keeps him in the Tenet family," Best said.

Patterson’s last day will be December 29. Phillip Koovakada, the chief operating officer at Medical Center, will serve as interim CEO.

