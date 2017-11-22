Lufkin retail stores prepare for Thanksgiving and Black Friday shopping

At J.C. Penny in Lufkin, Black Friday preparation is more than just a one-day affair.

"We've been prepping now for two weeks getting ready, making sure everything's out, that way, you know, it's easy to find," said Archie Hobson, an employee at the store.

The designer clothes are placed out front along with some new faces.

"Hiring more people, that way we have enough associates for every body," Hobson Hobson. "Just making sure we have the best deals in town."

Game consoles like PS4s can be found at J.C. Penny this year, but you can also get them at Lufkin's Best Buy, along with other gaming devices.

Efficiency is planned ahead of time by organizing the quickest paths.

"Setting up line forms, so we don't have confusion, have customers arguing and where to stand and make sure we just get everybody out on time, so they can enjoy their holiday," said J.C. Penny employee, Brandon Scroggins.

When it comes to day-of instructions, employees may already have their assignments from shift leaders.

"Letting them know what their project is going to be for that day, what their task is going to be," said general manager, Marcia Best.

Other stores like Academy Sports and Outdoors are bringing out their special items after closing.

"Right now, we're just trying to get the store cleaned up and everything looking right, Most of our preparation will happen tonight," said general manger, Allen Bailey.

Stores across Lufkin will be leading up to Black Friday with special Thanksgiving Day sales.

