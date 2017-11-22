Family Crisis Center of East Texas helps people during holidays through Adopt a Family

The Family Crisis Center of East Texas is thinking about Christmas, primarily because it has a long gift list.

Once again this year, it’s asking you to participate in Adopt a Family.

Participants will be given a wish list of a family in the midst of difficulties.

“We are now passing out or getting out the information for the specific families to the people who are adopting them,” said Greta Rich, the Family Crisis Center’s community development director. “We are in that process right now and then on December 6 we gather. Everyone brings their donations here and then we sort them. We bag it all up for the individuals."

Lists are available now. Gifts need to be dropped off at the Family Crisis Center on Davisville Road in Lufkin no later than December 6th.

