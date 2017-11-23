Diboll family displaced after fire destroys home

A Diboll family of three has been displaced after a Thanksgiving Day fire.

About 3:30 p.m. Thursday, firefighters responded to the 200 block of Hamner Street in Diboll.

The family was outside watching football at the time of the fire, according to a family member. About 30 people had gathered at the residence for dinner at 6 p.m.

The home is owned by Alicia and Faustina Lopez, who have lived in the home for 40 years.

Diboll Volunteer Fire Department Chief Gary Jones says the fire started at the front of the house and the home was a total loss.

